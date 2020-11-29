Favourites clock up wins in lead up to southern Fastball 45 finals

White Sox Mikayla Werahiko playing for the Halswell Hornets. Photo / Supplied

The women's and men's favourites to win the southern regional Fastball 45 qualifier in Christchurch both scored convincing wins in the lead up to Sunday afternoon's finals of the fast-paced version of softball.

Women's top seeds, the Halswell Hornets, were much too strong for the Papanui Tigers on day 2 of the southern qualifier on Saturday.

The Tigers had no answer to the Hornets' aggressive base running and short game tactics as they were dominated from start to finish, eventually losing 9-2.

Hornets and White Sox pitcher Amy Begg threw a one-hitter and took four strikeouts as she led her team into today’s final.

White Sox Ben Watts pitching for the Papanui Tigers. Photo / Supplied

In the men's section, the Kaiapoi Kings were no match for the Papanui Tigers men's side. The KIngs were beaten 16-2 in the largest margin in league results to date.

The Tigers amassed 12 hits with Anthony Stuart and Tyrone Bartorillo driving in three RBI’s each.

Sunday’s women’s final is at 2pm and the men's at 3pm with both games live on Sky Sport 3.

Next week, the qualifying rounds continue in Lower Hutt, with the competition finals set down for ELE Stadium in Auckland from 11-13 December.