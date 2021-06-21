Fear of being prosecuted turns P users away from asking for help

Whare Rauora Healing Whānau from Meth leaders Ōpōtiki councillor Loui Ropihana and Kylie Poihipi are calling on methamphetamine users to seek help.

"The huge fear of our people is prosecution. That’s a huge risk for our whanau who are wanting to seek help," Lou says

Kylie says many seeking help fear being prosecuted, This is a huge barrier and the reason many don't seek help.

"What’s happening is that our systems are bound to the law. But for us and this kaupapa we're bound to the people."

A wānanga held at the weekend at Kokohinau Marae in Te Teko looked to empower those who attended to overcome barriers of shame and to seek more support.

Marae a safe place to talk

"In the meth world there’s the indirectly and directly affected. A lot of those directly affected used Meth.

"They are changing their ways and changing their journeys. and we also have the families of those indirectly affected who want to get a better understanding for their whanau member," Loui says.

He says a marae setting has become a safe place for drug addicts to discuss their addiction openly.

“We’re trying to take away the judgment were trying to take away the shame, and we're trying to make it cool to heal from Meth," said Kylie.

In recent years marae have turned away tangihanga related to suicide as a direct result of heavy drug use, He says this needs to change.

"Tangihanga like this should be allowed to be held on a marae. This is all part of the healing process."

More than 60 people attended the wānanga. Kylie said they invited a local police officer to talk, which opened up greater discussion around the issue.

"They left on a high. It was an experience they’ve never experienced before. They left on a high of connecting to who they are."