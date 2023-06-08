Festival of indigenous soccer ahead for Māori footballers: Trans-Tasman series, Hawaiian youth tests

Photo / Supplied

Māori footballers are about to enjoy a feast of international indigenous soccer after three years of hibernation, starting with a trans-Tasman series with Aboriginal footballers in Queensland later this month and a Polynesian youth cup against Hawaiian footballers in Tāmaki Makaurau in July.

The three-test International Festival of Indigenous Football series in Australia - ahead of FIFA's Women's World Cup 2023 down under in July and August - follows a ground-breaking iwi taketake indigenous football treaty agreed between Maōri Football Aotearoa (MFA) and the Australian Indigenous Football Council in March securing the next five years of competitions between the nations.

Maōri Football Aotearoa's Lawna Kani (right) signed the 'ground-breaking' treaty with the Australian Indigenous Football Council in March. Photo / Supplied

“It makes sense to come together under the umbrella of partnership. We are both striving for the same thing, recognition not only for our organisations but for those that are selected into the international teams,” MFA māreikura Lawna Kani said in a release.

“We have noticed more and more young Māori being recognised as internationals at their schools, clubs and this is thrilling for us to see. They are internationals in their own right, aspiring to compete on an international indigenous stage, celebrating as Māori.”

Source / Supplied

The 12-day tour by MFA's senior men's and women's teams - which kicks off on 29 June and runs through until 10 July - continues a long-standing cultural and sporting relationship between the nations.

"This Australian test tour has rekindled a lot of hope and provided many opportunities to some that may never get this opportunity in their lives. This is legacy and it has been happening for 15 years now.”

MFA senior women's team, 2020. Photo / Maōri Football Aotearoa

The tour will include visits with three Aboriginal tribes of Queensland and hui with their community leaders and elders in recognition of their campaign of 'The Voice' to Parliament, a referendum to enshrine a First Nations voice in the Australian constitution.

"MFA will also engage and exchange stories with the Indigenous peoples of Southeast Queensland and the Torres Strait Islander peoples of Australia," the release said.

"This historic visit to Australia has been scheduled to coincide with the Australian acknowledgement of NAIDOC [National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee] Week 2023," which celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

"Brisbane has recently been named as national focus for NAIDOC 2023 and we anticipate eyes will certainly be on this tour."

MFA senior men's team, 2020. Photo / Maōri Football Aotearoa

The tour will see Ngā Whanapoikiri Pakeke Wāhine (Mauri) and Ngā Whanapoikiri Pakeke Tane (Mānawa) play three international tests against the Australian Indigenousroos (men) and the Australian Indigenous Koalas (women) national football teams, and end with an exhibition match with Camden Tigers FC in Sydney.

Polynesian Youth Cup

Shortly after arriving back from Australia with the senior teams, MFA switches to hosting newcomers to international indigenous football, Hui Kanaka Pōwāwae HKP - Hawaiian Football Association in a two-test Youth Polynesian Cup in Tāmaki Makaurau.

MFA girls team, 2020. Photo / Maōri Football Aotearoa

At the start of the tour, MFA and HKP will sign their iwi taketake partnership agreement securing international indigenous fixtures for the next five years across Y18, Y20 and senior men and women.

"This realises a full-player pathway for Māori and Hawaiian players to aspire to compete internationally."

MFA boys team, 2020. Photo / Maōri Football Aotearoa