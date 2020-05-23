FESTPAC rescheduled to June 2024 

The Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture, or FESTPAC, which was to be held in Hawai'i in June this year has officially been rescheduled to June 2024.

It was announced in March that the 11-day event was to be postponed due to growing global concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak.

The rescheduling was announced this morning on the official Facebook page of the event.

65 artists representing 27 projects from Aotearoa have been selected to attend, including current kapa haka world champions Ngā Tūmanako.

More details to come.

