Fifteen new Covid community cases

The fluctuating Covid-19 case numbers went down today with 15 new cases being reported by Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield at 1pm. All are in Auckland.

The total is now at 1,123. Some 861 of these cases have now recovered.

There are also two new cases at the border in managed isolation.

"Of today's new community cases, most are household contacts of current cases. There are three that are, as yet, unlinked but investigations continue, including interviews, to determine the links there," Bloomfield says.

Yesterday's single case yet to be linked is now linked to the current outbreak.

Today there 15 people in hospital, with three people in ICU.

