Fifth death in New Zealand linked to COVID-19

A man in his 80s has passed away of COVID-19 infection.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the man was one of the residents being cared for at Burwood Hospital in Christchurch.

This is the third death associated with the Rosewood Rest Home cluster.

“His family are, of course, in our thoughts and we offer sympathy and support to them at this time,” Dr Bloomfield says.

There are now 33 COVID-19 cases with connections to the Rosewood aged residential care cluster.

“Of those, 17 are confirmed and 16 are probable cases. All three people that have died were confirmed cases.”

New cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aotearoa has reached 1,349 after rising 19 overnight.

Dr Bloomfield says the new cases are made up of 15 confirmed cases and four probable cases.

In total, 546 people have recovered from COVID-19 infection. This is up 75 from yesterday.

A total of 15 people remain in hospital, including four in intensive care located in North Shore, Middlemore, Dunedin and Wellington regional hospitals.

“One of these ICU patients in Dunedin remains in critical condition,” Dr Bloomfield says.

Yesterday, 1,616 tests were completed and 62,827 have been processed in total.

Less testing over Easter

Dr Bloomfield says the Ministry of Health was expecting a drop off in testing over the Easter period.

“This is a pattern we see in terms of people seeking health care on public holidays in usual circumstances and, therefore, we’ve seen that happen over Easter, he says.

“There has been testing available to people through community-based assessment centres and, of course, through general practice or after-hours practice.”

According to Ministry of Health statistics, there are 111 Māori people with COVID-19. However, those statistics may be updated later today showing a higher number.

Dr Bloomfield says he will answer questions from the public at 2.15pm via Facebook Live from the Ministry of Health Facebook page.