Fifty-three new community cases; all in Auckland

Today 53 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported in New Zealand. All 53 cases are in Auckland, bringing the total number of active cases in the community outbreak to 562.



The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 547 and, in Wellington, it is 15.

Some 522 cases have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or sub-cluster, and a further 42 are yet to be linked.

There are seven epidemiologically linked subclusters identified within this outbreak. The two largest clusters are the Birkdale Social Network cluster (79 confirmed cases), and the Mangere church cluster (280 confirmed cases).

Of the community cases, 37 are in hospital – 32 are in a stable condition on a ward and five cases are in a stable condition in ICU. Two cases are in North Shore Hospital, 20 are in Middlemore Hospital, 14 are in Auckland City Hospital, and one is in Wellington Regional Hospital.

In addition to two recovered community cases in Auckland, one other case in a MIQ facility has now also recovered.



There is one new case and one historical case of Covid-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

Yesterday, 16,370 tests were processed across New Zealand. Testing centres in Auckland had another busy day yesterday with 15,000 swabs taken across Auckland, 10,500 at community testing centres and 4,500 at general practice and urgent care clinics.



Additional locations of interest continue to be identified. As at 8am today, there were 444 locations of interest.

Vaccine updates

Yesterday 47,897 vaccines were administered. Of these 36,476 were first doses and 11,421 were second doses.



More than 3.33 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11:59pm yesterday).



Of these, 2.17 million are first doses and more than 1.16 million are second doses.



More than 197,000 Mâori have received their first vaccination. Of these, more than 104,000 have also had their second vaccinations.



More than 128,000 doses have been administered to Pacific peoples. Of these, more than 71,000 have also received their second doses.