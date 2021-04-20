'The fight isn't over yet' - Te Waiariki iwi says of its four-week land occupation

A stand-off over a land sale at Pataua near the Whangārei heads has come to an end.

Late last week, Northland iwi Te Waiariki, which had been occupying the whenua for four weeks, announced it had successfully acquired nearly 60 hectares of ancestral land.

However, one of the people on the ground at the standoff, Kelly Klink says the fight isn’t over yet.

“This is just the beginning of a long process and I think that coming together has highlighted the need for the other work that’s needed out there.”

Mana whenua had asked first for the right of refusal, which was initially rejected. Klink says this is nothing new for mana whenua across the motu.

“We see occupations all across Aotearoa having to fight for these basic rights.

“This could’ve easily been sorted out without having to give up a month of our time.”