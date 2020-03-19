Fiji confirms first case of Coronavirus

Fiji's Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in Fiji.

He wrote in a post on Twitter today that the patient is in Lautoka, the second largest city of Fiji.

“There is a single confirmed case of COVID19 in Lautoka that was imported from a patient who had recently travelled abroad,” he wrote.

Waqainabete says the man was immediately isolated and remains under careful medical supervision.

"Our team is identifying all those who he was in contact with. There are no locally transmitted cases in Fiji, but we are vastly expanding containment measures. Details are being finalised."

It comes after the Ministry of Health in Samoa announced an investigation into Samoa’s first suspected patient for Coronavirus on Wednesday night.

