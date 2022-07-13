Fiji: Gender equality funds celebrated but gaps for other women highlighted

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced further support for the implementation of the Fiji Gender Action Programme to advance women’s empowerment and social protection.

“The recent Fiji Gender Assessment showed big gaps in pay between men and women among a range of other disparities - this funding will go towards programmes that help address the issues and inequalities the report highlighted, ” she said.

“The Fiji Gender Action Programme, Marama Ni Viti, draws together support for a range of programmes into one plan and will receive a $12.6 million contribution to implement,” she said.

However, closer to home, Te Ara Poutama statistics show 56.5% of the female incarcerated population in New Zealand are Māori. Despite that, Ardern is confident “specific strategies" will bring prison rates down and keep communities safe.

“It's got to be about what we're doing to increase employment opportunities and skills and training when we do have individuals who are incarcerated and to address all of the issues that are causing an effect and offending in the first place. And to wrap support around whanau and not just the offender,” she said.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Pacific Islands Forum.

Although Cook Island trans advocate Tatryana Utanga celebrates the injection of funds, she says she has grave concerns for the treatment of trans women across the Pacific.

Despite her attending the Pacific Island Forum with the Cook Island contingent, she also took the opportunity to meet informally with some members from the Pacific Sexual Diversity Network to discuss community issues for the region. The issues, she said, were the same.

“A lot of our trans sisters miss out on opportunities based on people's personal discriminations and prejudices towards them. Trans people are just like any other people.”

Ardern said she was aware of the struggles and reinforced the importance of New Zealand standing in solidarity.

“I think we all acknowledge generally through the Pacific, there is a lot of work to do among our LGBTIQ+."