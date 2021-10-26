Film-maker may be heading for an Oscar

Kaitiaki Rodger (26) of Tainui is a double-nominee at this year’s Show Me Shorts Film Festival and a win could lead to an Oscar.

The winners of the festival’s top two awards, Best Film and Best International Film, qualify for entry in the Academy awards short films category.

Source / Supplied

Rodger has been nominated for best film and best director for his film Matua, a story about a Māori teacher’s return home when his mother dies.

“It’s a huge honour and I’m super thankful to all my supporters, whānau, my cast and crew that has been supporting me since day one,” says Rodger.

The filmmaker has a bachelor of arts in film, media and television, and a master’s degree in screen production. The film has been a passion since he was a child.

“Ever since I was about 10 I’ve always been really into it, so that’s what has led to making this film and what has fueled this passion for me.”

Source / Supplied

His next short film is already on the drawing board.

"I'm really excited to get into production again once the script is done and get the ball rolling on the funding side of things. I just want to keep going on this journey and hopefully get nominated for more things."

But Rodger has a wait on his hands. The awards for the Show Me Shorts film festival will be held in Auckland but organisers are waiting for a shift to Level 2 before confirming the date.