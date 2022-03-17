Final content for teaching Aotearoa’s history released

Photo / File

The final content for teaching Aotearoa’s history is now available for schools.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says the final curriculum content for Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories and Te Takanga o Te Wā (the framework to support teachers to teach Māori history with their students) has been released and is now available to schools and kura so they can start planning to teach it from the beginning of next year.

“Three years ago, the Prime Minister announced the Government’s commitment to ensuring our country’s history would be a key part of the local curriculum and marau ā-kura in every school and kura,” Hipkins said in a statement.

“That’s now a reality. All young people will grow up understanding key aspects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories and how they have influenced and shaped the nation.”

Hipkins says the draft content was tested in 2021 in schools and kura staffrooms, classrooms, and with the public through a survey and general submission process.

“Testing of the content with kura, schools, kaiako, and teachers has been very positive. We are confident the final curriculum incorporates the feedback and ideas that were provided."

The Education Minister says schools will be able to decide what histories to include from their local area.

“While some parts of it will be taught right throughout the country, schools and kura can decide on what histories to include from their local area, in partnership with whānau, iwi, mana whenua and local communities. This will ensure their local curriculum or marau ā-kura is reflective of the people, places and events that are important within their communities.”

Hipkins says the ministry will provide support and resources for schools and kura to ensure they can keep parents, whānau and the wider community, including iwi and hapū, informed and involved.

“This is the first step in a five-year refresh that will make the whole national curriculum clearer and easier to use, and better able to deliver more inclusive and equitable learning experiences for all young New Zealanders.”

Hipkins says this development in our education system means "generations to come will better understand our place in the world and what has made us the nation we are."