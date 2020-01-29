The 'Final Countdown' to naked fruits and vegetables

From February 10th, three countdown stores in Auckland will be going "unwrapped”. This means that 65 fruit and vegetable products that typically come in plastic-wrapped, will be either ‘nude’ or in paper packaging - from the potatoes to strawberries.

The trial will take place at Countdown Ponsonby, Orewa and Manukau, and will last 10 weeks.

In that time, the trial is projected to remove 1000 kilograms of plastic from the supermarkets and will cost more than $500,000.

The only products that will remain in plastic will be soft berries, cucumbers and bags of salad.