Finance Minister confirms Ihumātao negotiations continue

Ihumātao settlement imminent - Photo / File 2019

The future of disputed land at Ihumātao is still unclear despite claims a deal could be on the cards as soon as next week.

Hundreds of people have occupied the Auckland land block for some time, aiming to stop the construction of close to 500 homes by Fletcher Building under the SHA62 proposal.

Some of the parties involved say the government is looking to buy the land, possibly to be run by a trust board.

While mana whenua are wanting clarification, the government is not giving much away so far.