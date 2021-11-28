Fines for smoking in cars with Tamariki from today

Smoking in cars with Tamariki is officially illegal with police able to level fines of up to $50, or refer people to support services, from today.

The ‘Smoke-free Environments Amendment’ Bill passed unanimously in Parliament last year and makes smoking or vaping in a car with anyone under 18, an offence.

Aotearoa’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals ProCare is welcoming the ban saying while rates of tamariki exposure to second-hand smoke have been decreasing, the rate of decrease may be slowing.

‘The dangers of second-hand smoke are well known – even if the windows are down – so today’s move is about protecting our future, so that tamariki don’t suffer the same health issues that we’ve seen with our tupuna’ said Kaiwhakahaere Māori Mihi Blair.

Blair says the ban is a piece in the broader strategy to reduce harm caused by smoking, with cessation services like Quitline also important to help whānau drop tobacco products.

‘We understand how hard it is to give up an addiction. However, cessation services around the country, including ProCare’s Ready Steady Quit can tautoko whānau on their journey to become smokefree’ says Blair.

ProCare Chief Executive Bindi Norwell called the move ‘another step in the right direction’.

‘This is all about limiting tamariki’s exposure to second-hand smoke’ she added.

Want to ditch the durries? Support services near you.