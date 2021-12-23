Fire and Emergency urge caution over holidays

Te Tai Rāwhiti residents and visitors will need to have a permit to light an open fire this Christmas, with the region moving from an open fire season to a restricted season from tomorrow.

District manager Peter Clark says the change is about reducing the risk of a potential fire as much as possible.

"Hot and dry conditions forecast for Gisborne and surrounding areas mean there is an increased fire risk for the district."

"And, with a ready supply of fuels, there is the potential these could quickly dry out and add to the spread of a vegetation fire," he says.

Fire and Emergency recommends visitors and locals use www.checkitsalright.nz for information about what fire-related activities they can and cannot undertake.

Information on the local fire danger is also easily accessible on the MetService website.

"Even if you have a permit, we would expect anyone planning on lighting a fire to check the conditions, and hold off lighting, especially if it is windy and hot," Clark says.

North Island restrictions

The change will take place at midday tomorrow.

Te Tai Rāwhiti is the latest region to move into a restricted fire season this week as weather forecasts are predicting warm and dry for most regions.

Elsewhere in the North Island, open-fires in the Thames Coromandel region also became restricted this week,

District manager Daryl Trim says the season change means no open-air fires can be lit within the coverage area, and permits to light fires will not be issued.

“We are about to see an influx of people into Thames-Coromandel and we want to reduce the risk of fires getting out of control as much.

“While open-air fires will be banned, holidaymakers and locals can still undertake a range of activities that includes the use of fire,” Trim says.

Store those fireworks

The islands off the mainland are included in the prohibited season.

Fireworks will be prohibited but no timeframe for the ban has been put set.

Excluded from this restriction are already approved and planned public fireworks displays.

"While we understand visitors and locals alike want to celebrate the holidays and the New Year with a bang, fireworks can potentially start devastating fires.

"We just ask anyone heading to Thames-Coromandel for the holiday period and its permanent residents to keep their fireworks stored at home until the ban is lifted."

A temporary fireworks ban covering the Karikari Peninsula in Northland is part of efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire over the summer.

Restricted fire seasons

Currently, most of Northland is in an open fire season, meaning that permits are not required to light open-air fires around the district.

The prohibition order covers the Kaikari Peninsula from Cape Karikari in the north, down to just north of Lake Rotopokaka.

"Fireworks have the potential to start a devastating fire," district manager Wipari Henwood says.

"The Karikari Peninsula is a popular holiday location, and we want to take all the steps possible to reduce the risks of fires starting."

In the South Island, Marlborough moved into a restricted fire season yesterday. Including all Department of Conservation land, which is in a year-round restricted fire season.

District manager Grant Haywood says a very wet spring and the start of summer has resulted in a plentiful supply of burnable fuel throughout Marlborough.

"But we know how quickly the fuels can dry out and create a fast-moving fire," he says.

Only takes a spark

A range of activities such as barbecuing and cultural cooking are still allowed during a restricted fire season.

The Central Fire Zone, which includes the Upper Waitaki, lower Mackenzie Basin, Manuherekia, Upper Clutha, Maniototo and part of the Strath Taieri is also now in a restricted season.

While there has been a wet spring and start of summer, there is still a fire danger around the district and that has prompted these changes, district manager Phil Marsh says.

"Looking at the area, there are several isolated spots around the central fire zone that are already quite dry, and we are likely to see other areas dry up over the holiday period as well.

"It only takes a spark to start a fire, and we want to do what we can to reduce the risks as much as possible," he says.

Meanwhile, members of the public are banned from using fireworks across Otago.

Marsh wants people to keep their fireworks locked away during the ban.

"While we understand visitors and locals want to celebrate the holidays and New Year with a bang, fireworks can potentially start devastating fires," he says.

"There are plenty of safe ways to celebrate the festive season, and we just want to make it clear, using fireworks is not one of them."

"Be cautious and follow the restrictions around fire. That will help keep you, your whanau and your friends safe."

No end date has been confirmed for the ban on fireworks in Otago.