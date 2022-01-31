Fire spreads across Karikari Peninsula

Photo credit: Facebook / Northland - Fire and Emergency.

Northland fire crews are fighting a vegetation fire on the Karikari Peninsula in the Far North.

District mnager Wipari Henwood says the ground crews, from Karikari and Mangonui, are being supported by six helicopters, heavy machinery and a command unit to try and keep the fire under control.

As the fire burns through conservation land, no homes or other structures are at risk, at this stage. Henwood says strong easterly winds are forecast for today and expects crews will be on the scene for the entire day.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Henwood says the fire may have started near a layby on Inland Road. The Far North region is in a prohibited fire season, and Fire and Emergency is asking people not to light open fires as the fire danger is very high.

More to come as the story develops.