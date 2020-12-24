Fireworks ban in Mackenzie Basin

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are placing a ban on Fireworks in the Mackenzie Basin over the summer.

The ban will take place on the 24th of December through to the 31 March 2021 covering from the whole of the Mackenzie Basin to the north, including Omarama but not Otemata.

Acting Principal Rural Fire Officer Don Geddes says the area has already had two major fires at Lakes Pukaki and Ōhau this season.

"We have very dry conditions around the Mackenzie Basin and the recent fires showed how quickly fire can spread in this area. In extreme conditions, it only takes a spark to start a devastating wildfire. That spark can come from a firework or a campfire, a gas cooker, a charcoal barbeque or a vehicle exhaust,". Said Geddes.

"We know there will be a lot of visitors to the Mackenzie and we want to reduce as many fire risks as possible. Banning fireworks is part of our local risk reduction strategy.”

"We urge people to think carefully about fire safety this summer."

The ban takes effect from 6pm tonight.