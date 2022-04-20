First Barbers Expo in Aotearoa a success

Trilogy Barbers is a trio of Aotearoa's best barbers who have teamed up to host the country's first barbering expo.

The expo featured educational seminars with some of the industry's most well-known barbers, including Mataio Brown of My Father's Barber and the Trilogy Barbers themselves - Vea Fonua based in Canada, Jabez Makawe based in Napier, and Peleti Oli who is also now a councillor at Hastings District Council.

Showing live haircuts to barbers to help them develop their trade and learn how to improve outside of the chair.

Peleti says it’s a historic moment for all barbers to showcase their talents.

“Our main kaupapa for today is to really build a platform or a safe space for all our barbers around the motu to come together and showcase their skills, learn from each other but also tell stories. You know, we are from a special place in the Pacific and we all come together through a craft that we love, which is barbering.”

Jabez (Ngāti Kahungunu) says the barbering expo is to bring the barbering community together, especially with Auckland being in lockdown for so long.

Vea says the expo was about promoting Maori and Pacific Island talent that deserved to be seen on stage in the industry.

Pasifika and Māori on centre stage

“There's been a lot of expos that I've been to in my life where you don't see many of us on stage. So we want to highlight the talents of Pacific Islanders and Māori.”

Educating barbers that it's more than just providing a haircut to their clients but also a safe space for tāne to have sometimes difficult conversations.

Mataio (Matt) Brown, author of ‘She is not your rehab,’ who did a presentation at the expo, started off as a barber and for the past decade has been working in the mental health sector in the prevention of family violence.

“I use my barber chair and barbershop as a vehicle to have these hard kōrero with all our whānau who are often stuck in the cycle and feel there’s no way out.”

According to Jabez, being a barber requires them to be there for their client even though they may be going through some tough issues as well.

“The thing that can be tough is dealing with people's emotions and their mamae. Sometimes you take it on a bit too much, you should just let it go. But that's a lot of what we do.”

Trilogy Barber hopes to celebrate barbers with an awards night and run expos annually and internationally, with the next one being held in Heretaunga next year.