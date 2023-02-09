First big charity donation given in cryptocurrency goes to stretched Buttabean

One of the largest bitcoin and cryptocurrency platforms in the world (based on trading volume) has donated $259,356 worth of cryptocurrency to south Auckland community charity Buttabean Motivation as it struggles to help flood victims who have lost everything.

BBM Charity founder Dave Letele says he first connected with Binance general manager Ben Rose on LinkedIn four years ago.

“A few years ago, he told me. 'We’ll figure out a way where we can help you', and here it was, it presented itself.

"He contacted me and asked, 'What could $260,000 do for you?' and I said 'Man, now I’m trying to get all these fridges, washing machines and beds."

In return BBM received a $259,356 donation in cryptocurrency from Binance NZ and Pacific to help its efforts.

"That’ll go a long way to helping these families that can fall through the gaps and are too whakamā (embarrassed) to ask for help,” Letele says.

'Best bang'

The assistance given to the BBM Charity in cryptocurrency ( a digital currency) may be the first donation in Aotearoa to be given this way.

“It’s a donation in crypto that’s been converted into cash, which, in the crypto world, I am told is quite easy to do, so it’s going to be epic.

Life coach Letele believes this should only be the start of wealthy companies donating to community charities and would love more to do it.

“I think what this has shown is that all the community groups were all first on the scene. We were the first responders and the first to react, all community groups, even the marae were there.

"So, really, if you want to have an impact, and are looking to get the best bang for your[charitable dollar], it really is investing in the community,” Letele says.

The charity, which has six locations now, after starting with just one fitness centre, has received donations from food to furniture.

Fridges, beds, washing machines

Letele, who is Māori and Sāmoan, says receiving this type of donation is new to him and his people but praises the first donations given.

“The first to contact us when this happened (floods) was Pak'N Save Manukau, to say 'Get whatever you need and put it on my account - that was the owner, Lochy. Foodstuffs straight away gave $20,000 and said 'Get whatever you need.'

"So, that’s been the biggest thing for us, and I think people see where it’s going. There is no bureaucracy with us: We get it, we give it out and then some," he says.

The BBM Charity has received both monetary and other forms of donations but fridges, beds and washing machines are what's in demand now.

"It’s time to go shopping because I already put the order in, and I've put in for a few hundred of each. So, that’s happening, and we are on the go," Letele says.

The ex-professional boxer is hoping more donations will come through for any of the community charities because he believes it can help improve the lives of more Māori and Pasifika.

