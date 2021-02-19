First Covid vaccines to begin in Aotearoa today

Vaccinators will be the first in the country to take their immunisation jabs in the fight against Covid-19 today.

This comes ahead of the rollout of vaccination shots to 12,000 frontline border workers, kicking off tomorrow. It is unclear who is next in line to receive the jab but newsroom.co.nz reported this week that "Māori and Pacific people should get the vaccine first".

Pfizer-BioNTech is the first vaccine to be approved by Medsafe in Aotearoa and has to be stored at -70C.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says this week's dry run of the vaccination programme gave them an opportunity to stress test the system and put plans in place for any event.

“While our workforce modelling shows we only need 100 vaccinators to immunise everyone who works at our border, we already have more than that who have completed the necessary training to administer the Pfizer vaccines, and hundreds more set to complete it in coming weeks.”

Concerns over alert levels

The co-leader of the National Māori Pandemic Group and a member of the government's immunisation implementation advisory group, Dr Rawiri Jansen, is concerned at the government's decision for Auckland to drop to alert level 2 and the rest of the country to alert level 1.

"Firstly, we still haven't identified how this family contracted the strain. Secondly, there's still a chance that someone outside of the family cluster at the Papatoetoe High School could have contracted the virus. This is very concerning. "

No new cases

There are no new cases of Covid-19 today and there are three cases at the border under quarantine in managed isolation hotels.

"No further cases being identified as tests are processed from the community, does provide continued reassurance that a swift response in the system continues to be highly effective in response to the Auckland February cases."

However, health officials have still not tracked down the source of the outbreak last Sunday.