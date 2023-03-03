First drum kit with Polynesian flavour

A drum maker has broken the norm and drawn on traditional Pacific Island techniques to make a modern-day drum kit.

Christian Verbeek, the owner of Pasifika Drums, is claiming to have built something new and improved.

“I’m calling it the world’s first Pacific Polynesian log and skin drum set. If you see a rock and roll band or you see a regular band, they usually have a five-piece kit.

"I’ve had this idea for a while - what if I took a drum set, and just put skins on it instead of just modern-day drumheads with the tuning keys. I said why don’t I try the goat skin we use on the Polynesian drums,” he says.

Verbeek, whose roots are in both Indonesia and the Netherlands, has been producing Pacific Island drums for over 10 years.

His native instruments have travelled to Disneyland and can be seen during the daily parade's portrayal of the film Moana.



The sounds of Polynesia in modern times.

Texas buy

Hawaiian-born Verbeek had the concept for this drum kit seven years ago but he didn't bring it to fruition until a customer who wishes to remain anonymous approached him.

“He’s an individual out in the state of Texas, which is an 18-hour drive. He drove two days to come to pick up the drum set himself. He was actually referred to us by the band Te Vaka who did the Moana soundtrack.

He’s been a past customer. He’s one of the only ones that Te Vaka has sent to us and also matches Te Vakas pate kit.” Verbeek says.

Now living in San Diego, his drums can be seen around the world in blockbuster movies such as Tombraider to Mitai village in Rotorua.

He says while popular songs commonly feature drums like congas and djembes, Polynesian drums ought to be used more frequently as well.

“The thing you don’t hear in mainstream songs is the toere, the pate, and our pacific drums.

Mamoe connection?

I think it’s good to have a kit like this that can kind of reach out to more westernised drumming and more professional drummers in the music scene,” he says.

The first recorded usage of Polynesian drums was as a ceremonial instrument or as an alarm to awaken villagers in the Pacific.

These days they can also be heard in songs, dances and theatre shows in communities around the world.

Verbeek says his upcoming project will feature his drums on a television show that will show a VIP who attended Te Matatini 2023.

“It’s an Apple TV show starring a certain muscley Hawaiian actor. He might have swum in another movie, something about aquas, I don’t know.

They’re doing a show that may or may not feature a couple of Pasifika drums in there,” he hinted.

The drum maker will look to collaborate with many more musicians in the hope of sharing the sound of Pacific Island drums around the world.

For more information on Pasifika Drums visit its website.