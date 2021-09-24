First-of-a-kind film opens conversation about gender diversity on the marae

For the first time in New Zealand history, a short drama film, written, directed, produced and predominantly performed, by takatāpui people, has arrived on screens online.

He takatāpui ahau is one of six sustainability-focused short films, premiering on Māori Television's website, and the Māori+ app this month.

The film was directed by Alesha Ahdar with the aim of opening a conversation about gender diversity. The story follows a gentle, non-binary person, invited to a family reunion on their marae, despite homophobia and transphobia they'd witnessed, in the past.

The story follows a gentle, non-binary person, invited to a family reunion on their marae. Source: File

Ahdar says, “I hope that ultimately takatāpui feel more secure in their Māoritanga watching this film. It may not provoke them to want to return home but if they feel a bit more secure and they're a whakapapa and where they come from, then that's amazing.”

Ahdar also identifies as takatāpui so felt a personal connection with the story.

“I also work with two of the biggest rainbow youth organisations in the country. So I've witnessed transgender, gender, diverse people just fully fitting into their marae. You wouldn't have even known that they were transgender but I've also heard accounts from people who haven't had the same experience. So I guess part of my inspiration was to remind our whānau that takatāpui, transgender diverse people are whānau.”

Ahdar says it’s also important to keep progressing and keep moving forward.

“I've had a lot of people tell me ‘What's the point in making this film because our people have always accepted takatāpui’ and the reality is, is that that sometimes isn't practice. So it's an encouragement for us to keep moving forward and keep striving to be the best whanau members that we can be.”

The cast and crew is made up of 70 percent takatāpui people or people who identify as LGTBQIA+, and 75 percent people who whakapapa Māori.

“I'm really proud of these stats… it’s just amazing being surrounded by our community. We're fully behind this kaupapa.”

Tanea Heke was one of the actors in the film. Source: File

Ahdar studied film and TV at Southseas film and TV school.

“I basically had a lot of people who have come into my life who have given me the opportunity to have a go at filmmaking at media making.“

Ahdar says one of the highlights of making the film was being supported by older people in the industry.

“We had Fred Renata, Tanea Heke, Tui Ransfield, Waimihi Hotere, Ngaronoa Renata. It was really important for us as rangatahi and emerging filmmakers to be supported by them.”

He takatāpui ahau