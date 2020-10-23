First major sponsorship for NZ Netball Men

The NZ Netball Men's team played their way this week to their first major sponsorship deal, with Sport Manawatū, which has agreed to fund their uniforms and travel.

The team members had paid their own way to the Cadbury Netball Series in Palmerston North.

Captain Kruze Tangira said he was thrilled to be working with Sport Manawatū in the aim of promoting the ‘Balance is Better’ message. The initiative is part of a Sport New Zealand campaign, which encourages young people in sport, and puts athletes' needs first.

“We’re really honoured to be a part of the series and working with Sport Manawatū to get an important message across,” he said.

Men’s netball worldwide still lacks sponsorship but the Cadbury Netball Series, driven by Netball NZ, has helped boost their profile and created a tournament that has attracted large crowds.

“Our team is about inclusion, diversity and development as both athletes and people,” he said.

Sport Manawatū chief executive Trevor Shailer was delighted to work with the NZ Men during the series that includes the Silver Ferns, NZA and the NZu21.

“We think this is a great chance to highlight the importance of keeping young people in sport and we’re thrilled to be able to partner with the men’s team,” he said.