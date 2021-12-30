First omicron case within the community

A British DJ has tested positive for the highly contagious new variant of Covid-19 code-named Omicron and was active in the community according to the Ministry of Health.

Robert Etheridge, who goes by DJ Dimension was in the country to perform at the Rhythm and Alps New Year's festival; in a social post last night he said he tested positive at Day 12, two days after completing his 10 day quarantine.

Etheridge arrived on a flight from the UK via Doha on December 16 and is fully vaccinated. No other COVID-19 infections have been identified on his flight according to the Ministry. Investigations are underway as to the source of the infection.

There are four casual and one close location of interest - the Impala nightclub on Auckland's Shortland Street, between 11pm on 26 December and 3am on 27 December.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins Will address the media at 11 am today and Māori television will stream the event live on its website and Facebook page.

Locations of interest - Omicron Community Case