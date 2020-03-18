First suspected case of Coronavirus in Samoa

The Ministry of Health in Samoa is investigating the country’s first patient for Coronavirus.

The Ministry says it is a suspected case only and the patient was admitted to the TTM Hospital Motootua on Wednesday after experiencing flu-like symptoms for two days.

The patient resides in Auckland and flew in from New Zealand on Wednesday, March 11 for a family occasion.

“The patient’s samples have been sent to Australia for COVID-19 testing and results should be available in 10-20 working days,” the Ministry said in a statement.

This patient is currently receiving care at the TTM Hospital and is being cared for separately from other patients. The status is currently stable.

The Ministry is undertaking contact tracing of all possible contacts fo the patient and says the public will be updated immediately as soon as they have further information.

“We encourage all persons who have travelled or transited through countries affected by COVID-19 to monitor themselves for the development of fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms please contact the Ministry of Health COVID-19 call centre for advice. Additionally, please self-isolate at home. That is to stay in a separate room from family members and use separate eating and drinking utensils.”

Support for Pacific communities in Aotearoa

A council of leaders from the Pacific community met at the Pacific Leadership Forum in Auckland yesterday to discuss ways to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The communal living of the Pasifika community and the large church gatherings create ideal transmission grounds for the virus.

A prime example of this was the funeral service held last year for the Tongan Prime Minister Akilisi Pōhiva in Māngere. People with measles came to the service and ended up transmitting the sickness to others.

Chairman of the Forum Teleiai Edwin Puni says the leaders are looking into digitising church meetings, youth activities and choir performances so that people can participate remotely.

The leaders also met with the CEO of the Ministry of Pacific Peoples in the hopes of creating a partnership. A core group will be set up to work with the Ministry in communicating with the Pasifika community as to how to stop the spread of this virus.

“Communication infrastructure is a big part of what was discussed today and we are seeking assistance of government for those reasons,” says Puni.