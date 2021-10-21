First wahine Māori becomes Governor-General

Above: Dame Alcyion Cynthia (Cindy) Kiro (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu) was sworn in as Aotearoa’s first wahine Māori Governor-General

Dame Alcyion Cynthia (Cindy) Kiro (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu) has been sworn in as Aotearoa’s first wahine Māori Governor-General at a ceremony at Parliament House this morning.

Dame Cindy succeeds Dame Patsy Reddy whose five-year term ended last month.

Dame Cindy took the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann. The commission of appointment was read in te reo Māori and English. A Proclamation was then read declaring Dame Cindy has assumed the office of Governor-General. Both Dame Cindy and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered an address.

Dame Cindy was earlier the Children’s Commissioner and had leadership roles at several New Zealand universities, including Pro Vice-Chancellor Māori at the University of Auckland.

Ceremony restricted by Covid rules

"Dame Cindy has extensive health sector experience, and has had a number of roles in community and voluntary organisations," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

She was most recently chief executive of the Royal Society - Te Apārangi, which advances research and scholarly activity in science, technology and the humanities, and raises public understanding of those fields.

Dame Cindy was born in Whangārei, Northland, in 1958, the eldest of six children. She is of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu and British descent. She is fluent in te reo Māori.

At Covid-19 Alert Level 2, some elements of the traditional swearing-in ceremony could not take place. These included the pōwhiri, military honours, and a formal reception.

Dame Cindy’s whānau, who live in Tāmaki Makaurau, were also unable to attend.

Dame Cindy took it all in her stride though, as earlier this week she was invested with her regalia by the Queen, via Zoom.



Above: Dame Cindy Kiro met the Queen via Zoom video before her swearing in. Picture / Supplied