Five Covid-19 cases recovered today, no new cases

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and five cases have recovered, the Ministry of Health says.

The number of active cases in the country is 22.

“There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19. The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1,205,” the ministry says.

It has been 83 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Testing

Yesterday 2,419 tests were processed including 2000 from people being tested in the community.

The total number of tests completed to date is 448,786.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the ministry is working with the sector to ensure testing rates maintain an adequate baseline level nationwide to ensure early indication if there are any cases in the community.

"Last night, we provided the sector with updated advice, which confirmed the need to test all people with relevant symptoms," Dr Bloomfield says.

"On Tuesday evening, we discussed the importance of this testing with district health board chief executives and we have another meeting with them today. We are seeking their assistance in supporting testing in line with this country’s testing strategy.”

The ministry's clinical chief advisor for primary care, Dr Juliet Rumball-Smith, is meeting Primary Health Organisation (PHO) clinical leads today and PHO chief executives tomorrow to ensure they are up to speed on the strategy and have what they need to support testing.