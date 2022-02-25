Five deaths amid record high case numbers

The Ministry of Health has confirmed Covid case numbers are now past the five-digit mark, with 12,011 new Covid-19 community cases today.

Of these, 3,807 were confirmed via PCR tests and 8,223 have returned back a positive rapid-antigen test result.

There are also reports, by the ministry, of the deaths of five patients with Covid-19. Two were cared for in North Shore, two in Waikato and one in Tauranga hospitals.

Of the new community PCR cases, 46 are in Northland, 1,565 in Auckland, 388 in Waikato, 279 in Bay of Plenty, 23 in Lakes, 54 in Hawke's Bay, 112 in Mid Central, 13 in Whanganui, 37 in Taranaki, 34 in Tairāwhiti, 10 in Wairarapa, 182 in Capital & Coast, 85 in Hutt Valley, 79 in Nelson-Marlborough, 355 in Canterbury, 13 in South Canterbury, 524 in Southern, six in West Coast regions and one unknown.

For positive RATs, 87 are in Northland, 6,403 in Auckland, 544 in Waikato, 338 in Bay of Plenty, 140 in Lakes, 40 in Hawke's Bay, 41 in Mid Central, five in Whanganui, 11 in Taranaki, 18 in Tairāwhiti, four in Wairarapa, 77 in Capital & Coast, 20 in Hutt Valley, 23 in Nelson-Marlborough, 114 in Canterbury, five in South Canterbury, 343 in Southern and three in West Coast regions. Seven results are of unknown location.

There are 19 cases detected at the border, all of which are in managed isolation and quarantine.

The number of hospitalisations continues to climb, to 237. Three are in Northland, 42 in North Shore, 83 in Middlemore, 85 in Auckland, nine in Tauranga, one in Hawke's Bay, seven in Hutt Valley, three in Southern and two each in Canterbury and Capital & Coast hospitals. Three people are receiving care in intensive care units.