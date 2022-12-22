Five Minutes of Fame Season Two winners announced

Five Minutes of Fame Season 2 saw a plethora of talented singers and musicians from all over the motu take to the stage - Showcasing their talent while representing their iwi and hapū.

Unlike last season, there were four winners - One for each category. Every winner received $10,000 in prize money.

The show, produced by Whaakata Māori is broken into four categories. The winners as follows:

Rangatahi: Salem Randall, Ngāti Porou

Salem Randall Quarter Final Performance

Wahine: Samantha Booth, Te Aitanga-ā-Māhaki/Rongowhakaata

Tāne: Ellaphon Tauariki, Ngāti Whātua

Ellaphon Tauariki Semi-Final performance

Plus 50: Ivy Henare, Ngāti hine/Ngāti Ruanui

Ivy Henare Semi-Final performance