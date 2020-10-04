Five new border cases, new air crew rules from midnight

There are five new confirmed cases of Covid-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today and no new community cases, the Ministry of Health says.



Of the five individuals who tested positive, two arrived from Switzerland via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia on 29 September.

Another of the individuals arrived from Russia via the United Arab Emirates on 21 September, one from Ukraine on 29 September and the fifth individual travelled from Australia on 30 September.



Two of the returnees are in managed isolation in Auckland; one has already been transferred to Auckland’s quarantine facility and arrangements are in place for the second person to be transferred.



The three other returnees are in managed isolation in Rotorua and will also be transferred to Auckland’s quarantine facility.

Today’s results were from routine testing around day three for four people and testing around day 12 for the fifth person.

Active cases



Five previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, leaving the total number of active cases at 41.

Of these active cases, 34 are imported cases in MIQ facilities and seven are community cases.



There is no one in hospital in New Zealand with Covid-19.

Air Crew

There are new requirements for air crew that take effect from midnight Sunday.

All New Zealand-based air crew are to use PPE on flights and to isolate with other crew members while on overseas layovers.

All overseas-based air crew are to wear PPE while in New Zealand airports and whenever travelling between the airport and their hotel. When laying over in New Zealand, they are to do so in a government-managed isolation facility for as long as they are in the country to ensure they avoid contact with New Zealanders.

New Zealand-based crew returning to the country from high-risk locations overseas are to self-isolate for at least 48 hours after they return, and until they are assessed as being low risk of having Covid-19 (including receiving a negative test).