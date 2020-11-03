Five new cases in managed isolation including one community related case

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today.

Four of these are at managed isolation hotels and one is the community case also related to managed isolation reported on last night and which is being formally included in today’s total by the Ministry of Health

Of the four other cases reported today, all are in quarantine at the Auckland hotel.

One case arrived from Kabul via Dubai, one case arrived from the USA via Sydney and two cases arrived from London and New York via Doha and Brisbane.

Some 11 cases are now considered recovered, leaving the total number of active cases at 75.

Managed isolation case

Last night a new case was reported by the ministry, a member of the health team working at the Sudima Christchurch Airport managed isolation hotel where the international mariners are in managed isolation and quarantine.

This person was tested as part of the staff routine testing in the facility and returned a negative test on Thursday 29 October. On Saturday they developed symptoms and sought a further test on Sunday.

A positive result was received yesterday and the person is now in isolation.