Five new Covid-19 cases, including two children

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Aotearoa today, including two in managed isolation hotels and three community cases.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the community cases have been linked to the Auckland cluster.

The two imported cases are children who are family members of previously identified cases who have arrived from India on August 23.

Both children are aged under nine and were already in quarantine with family members in the quarantine hotel.

Close contacts

Since August 11 3,191 close contacts of cases have been identified. Of these 3,136 have been contacted and are self-isolating.

There are 82 people linked to the community cluster who have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, including 59 people who have tested positive and their household contacts.

People in hospital

There are six people with Covid-19 in hospital including one in Auckland City, one in Middlemore, two in North Shore, and two Waikato Hospital.

“Four of them are on a ward and two are in intensive care, including one each in Middlemore and Waikato Hospitals,” says Dr Bloomfield.

There are eight previously reported cases who have recovered, so the number of active cases is 112.

“Of these, 37 are imported cases in managed isolation facilities, and 75 are community cases.”

There have been 1,413 confirmed cases in New Zealand.