Five new Covid-19 cases, one person in intensive care

There are five new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today, six people in hospital and two cases still under investigation including one who visited an Auckland mall.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says all of the new cases are related to the community outbreak in Auckland.

“For the five cases in the community, four are Auckland-based. One case is connected to the two Tokoroa cases and is currently in Waikato Hospital for appropriate care.”

There are six people receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19. One is in Auckland City Hospital, four are in Middlemore Hospital and one in Waikato Hospital.

Dr Bloomfield says one of the cases in Middlemore is in intensive care in a stable condition.

There are 101 active cases in New Zealand.

“Of the 80 cases involved in the community outbreak, 78 are linked to the one cluster and two remain under investigation.”

The first one is the maintenance worker from the Ridges Hotel facility.

Westfield St Lukes mall

Dr Bloomfield says the other case under investigation, which was announced yesterday, was initially thought to be linked to the Auckland cluster but a link hasn't been established.

The man was at St Lukes mall on the morning of Wednesday, August 12.

“Anyone visiting that mall at that time, in the morning, should be alert to symptoms, contact their GP or Healthline should they come symptomatic or have health concerns.”

Dr Bloomfield says the ministry is working to establish his link to the virus.

Auckland cluster

To date, 133 people linked to the Auckland cluster have been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility.

“That includes 65 people who have tested positive.”

The total number of confirmed cases in Aotearoa is 1,304. There are no new imported cases today.