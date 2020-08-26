Five new Covid-19 cases, other cases confirmed linked to Auckland church

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in Aotearoa including two imported cases and three community cases.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the community cases include two already known to the ministry and one under investigation.

“An additional case reported yesterday as a household contact is now being classified as under investigation and genome sequencing is underway on that case.”

The imported cases include a woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s.

“Both have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

In total there are 1,344 confirmed cases and 134 active cases, including 21 imported.

Three in critical condition

There are nine people in hospital with the infection, including two in Auckland City Hospital, three at North Shore and four in Middlemore.

Two staying in Middlemore and one at North Shore Hospital are in a critical condition in intensive care.

There are 163 people linked to the Auckland cluster who have moved into the Auckland quarantine hotel, including 90 who have tested positive and other household contacts.

Mt Roskill church

The Auckland Regional Public Health Services says five people associated with the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship Church have tested positive in the last two or three days.

Dr Bloomfield says anyone who attended services at the church on Stoddard Road on August 8, 9 or 10, and a wedding held at the church on August 7 should get tested.

They’re also advised to stay home in isolation until a negative test result is confirmed.