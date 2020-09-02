Five new Covid-19 cases, two in Rotorua managed isolation

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Aotearoa today, including two in managed isolation and three community cases.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the three community cases are linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical church.

“All of these cases were identified as close contacts and were already in self-isolation,” Bloomfield says.

The imported cases were found at the Rydges managed isolation hotel in Rotorua including a woman in her 30s and a child. They both arrived via Dubai on August 28.

“Both cases have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine hotel,” Bloomfield says.

Close contacts

Since August 11 3,192 close contacts of cases have been identified. Of these 2,992 have been contacted and are self-isolating.

There are 104 people linked to the community cluster who have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, including 75 people who have tested positive and their household contacts.

“That number is coming down because some of the first cases have recovered and are back at home.”

People in hospital

There are seven people with Covid-19 in hospital including one in Auckland City, two in Middlemore, two in North Shore, and two in Waikato Hospital.

“Five of them are on a ward, two are in intensive care including one each in Middlemore and Waikato Hospitals.”

There are eight previously reported cases who have recovered so the number of active cases is 129.

“Of those, 35 are imported cases in managed isolation facilities, and 94 are community cases.”

There have been 1,406 confirmed cases in New Zealand.