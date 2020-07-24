Five people escape managed isolation in Hamilton

Five people have escaped from a managed isolation facility in Hamilton tonight.

Te Ao understands the group absconded from the Distinction Hamilton Hotel and Conference Centre.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb says four people were in police custody while one remains outside of the facility.

"A person was seen exiting over the facility fence by a routine police patrol and efforts to find and return the group to the facility started immediately, Webb said in a statement.

"Four people have been found by police and returned to the facility."

Webb says the people involved all returned negative results on their day three test results. However, efforts to search for the fifth person are ongoing.

Police said they are aware of an incident, but a spokesperson was unable to comment.

More to come.