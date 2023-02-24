Flash flood warning for Tāmaki Makaurau, Aucklanders urged to put plans in place

Authorities are urging Aucklanders to be vigilant and have a plan in place as another deluge of wet weather, crosses the region.

“The weather is sadly behaving as expected and there is currently a severe thunderstorm warning in place." Auckland Emergency Management said 4:30 pm Friday.

“A line of thunderstorms is bringing intense downpours and we are starting to see some surface flooding."

People should make a plan and leave rather than wait for official instruction if things got dicey, a spokesperson said.

“If your home is in an area prone to floods or landslips, or you feel at all unsafe, consider staying with friends or whānau or alternatively, you can go to one of our Civil Defence Centres."

An index of shelters can be found on the Auckland Emergency Management website at aem.org.nz although those in immediate danger should call 111.

Those wishing to report flooding can contact council on 0800 22 22 00.

NIWA said at 5:30 pm Auckland council rain gauges have recorded 70-80+ mm of rain in one hour.

Rainfall at the NIWA weather station at Kumeū had recorded 49mm in two hours, 80% of the rain that would fall in a typical February.

More to come...