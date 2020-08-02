Flaxmere driver pursued by police suffered 'medical event', police statement

A driver pursued by police in Flaxmere, Hawke's Bay yesterday died as a result of an apparent medical event, a statement released by police today says.

About 11.35pm yesterday the statement says a vehicle failed to stop for police on Henderson Road, Flaxmere.

A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle came to a stop a short time later on Swansea Road.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, then exited the vehicle.

He allegedly assaulted an officer before fleeing on foot.

The foot chase ended when the driver was located at a property on Canaervon Drive.

At this point, the driver suffered what appears to have been a medical event, the statement says.

Police administered first aid and called an ambulance, however the man died at the scene.

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Tania Kura says several investigations into the circumstances of the incident are underway.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we will ensure support is available to them."

The officer involved sustained minor injuries, the statement says.