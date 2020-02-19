Fletchers won't hold off indefinitely - Ihumātao

Fletchers is pushing for a resolution on the situation at Ihumātao saying that it can't hold off on developing its legally held land indefinitely.

According to a statement to Te Ao, Fletchers say they will continue to work with senior levels of government and the situation is close to resolution and hope to come to an agreement in the short term.

In July last year, the Prime Minister requested that they pause their development to provide more time to explore alternative solutions, and they have respected this process.

Fletcher Building says it has done its very best to allow for the parties to reach an agreement over an extended period, but say they are not in a position to hold off development indefinitely.