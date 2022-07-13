Flood warning for Rangitaiki River area

Farmers on the Rangitaiki River are being advised to immediately move any stock from low-lying land and in areas upstream of Te Teko.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council has issued the warning due to a risk of flooding, as rainfall totals of up to 100mm have been recorded in the Rangitaiki catchment over the past 24 hours.

As a result, the river inflows into the Matahina Dam have exceeded generation capacity, and Trustpower has advised water will be spilled from the dam.

The increased river flow could cover land immediately beside the Rangitaiki River.

The regional council says the warning does not apply to areas protected by stopbanks and stresses there is no risk of flooding in Edgecumbe or outside of the Rangitaiki River stopbank system.