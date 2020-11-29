Flooding closes major route out of Wellington, now opened to one lane

By Te Ao - Māori News
Heavy rain and flooding closed the main route out of Wellington earlier today, with alternative routes also closed.

About 11am Sunday, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised that SH1 between Paekakariki and Plimmerton Roundabout was closed due to flooding. However, one lane has since been opened in both directions.

Traffic has been slow-moving.

The public has been advised to drive carefully and follow directions by emergency services on-site. 

There are reports of more than a dozen homes in Plimmerton having suffered flooding.

