Flooding closes major route out of Wellington, now opened to one lane

Heavy rain and flooding closed the main route out of Wellington earlier today, with alternative routes also closed.

About 11am Sunday, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised that SH1 between Paekakariki and Plimmerton Roundabout was closed due to flooding. However, one lane has since been opened in both directions.

UPDATE 12:30PM

SH1 is now OPEN to one lane in both directions between Paekakariki & Plimmerton Roundabout. Currently, Grays Rd & Paekakariki Hill rd remain CLOSED, due to flooding. Please drive carefully and follow directions by emergency services on-site.https://t.co/hBsukdi0Hz — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) November 28, 2020

Traffic has been slow-moving.

The public has been advised to drive carefully and follow directions by emergency services on-site.

There are reports of more than a dozen homes in Plimmerton having suffered flooding.