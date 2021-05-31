Floods close roads overnight in Canterbury

Seven major highways and roads in Canterbury are closed overnight as floods cause havoc throughout the region.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is aiming to open SH1 south of Christchurch south of Ashburton by on Tuesday afternoon.

Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager at Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, says, “There is still up to 500 mm of water over the highway at the Selwyn River/ Waikirikiri bridge, but by Tuesday crews should be ready to clear debris and reopen the highway."

Greta Valley, Kaikoura

A serious crash at Greta Valley, SH1, south of Cheviot, has closed SH1 at that point.

Route 70 through Waiau to Kaikōura was also closed by the Hurunui District this afternoon, drivers either side of Greta Valley may have a delay tonight.

The Arthur’s Pass route to the West Coast

SH73 closure starts at Springfield and goes through to the Porter River bridge.

“Waka Kotahi crews from both Canterbury and the West Coast will be working to rebuild the abutments at the Porter River bridge once the river levels have dropped. We are hoping by Thursday we will have SH73 open to a single lane in a number of places,” says Ms Forrester.

Shingle spread over the road near the Porter River bridge also needs to be cleared in coming days. The bridge itself has been assessed and is not damaged apart from the guardrail.

Akaroa highway, Banks Peninsula

SH75 the Akaroa highway is closed between Barrys Bay and Birdlings Flat.

Mid Canterbury

The Ashburton River Bridge, SH1, remains open and river levels are slowly dropping. Police closed the two pedestrian walkways this afternoon for safety reasons.

South Canterbury

SH8 to Fairlie from Timaru has now reopened.

SH79 Geraldine to Fairlie is now open. However Rangitata to Geraldine is staying closed overnight with debris being cleared Tuesday.

Check our traffic and travel map and South Island Facebook page

“Many local roads are also under water, so your local council’s Facebook pages and Emergency Management pages are the best places to check.”

Closed highways in Canterbury as at 5 pm today:

SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill – slips, flooding, bridge approaches washed out in three places, shingle coating the road for 100 metres and one metre thick between Lake Lyndon and Porter River.

SH77, the inland route Darfield, Windwhistle to Mt Hutt/ Winchmore – slips and flooding.

SH75 the Akaroa highway – closed from Barrys Bay to Birdlings Flat.

SH1, south of Christchurch – closed at the Selwyn River/ Waikirikiri, Dunsandel. Water 500 mm deep, should be opened tomorrow/ Tuesday.

SH1 remains closed several places through mid to south Canterbury – Hinds to Temuka, water 600 mm deep north of the Hinds River bridge.

SH77 Methven to Windwhistle and Darfield - the inland scenic route – closed due to flooding several places.

SH79 – Rangitata to Geraldine, flooded in several places.