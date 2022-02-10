Floodwaters rise; evacuation orders for West Coast

Burke creek above Seddonville north of Westport. Access to Old Gohst Road has been cut off. Photo / Craig Thin via NZME

Mandatory evacuation orders have been declared for Buller in the West Coast of the South Island after torrential downpours triggered flooding in a region already soaked in recent days.

A state of emergency was declared earlier as a trough weather system crossed over the South Island; it’s expected to weaken as it moves north today.

A West Coast emergency management spokesperson says low-lying areas of Westport are at serious risk, adding ‘We must put people safety first’.

"If your house is within the evacuation zone this means you must go to higher ground and seek alternative accommodation such as staying with family or friends outside of the evacuation zones."

Evacuation support has been set up at Sergeants Hill Hall, South School Hall, Carters Beach Motor Camp and Waimangaro Hall.

Mandatory evacuation area as declared by West Coast civil defence