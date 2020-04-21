Flow-on effects of lockdown on Māori economy to be revealed - 8.30am Newsbreak

- Māori business experts are welcoming the news the country will move to Alert Level 3 next week and that some businesses can reopen. However, there is still concern that the flow-on effects of lockdown will continue to hamper the Māori economy.

- A family in Manawatū is struggling to accept hospital rules under lockdown. Judith Drake was admitted to Palmerston North Hospital over two weeks ago with stomach flu symptoms. Her condition is deteriorating and her husband Ian says the Manawatū DHB won't consider Judith's need to have her family around her.

- The president of Te Tai Tokerau Principal's Association says he doesn't want to gamble with children's lives under a Level 3 Alert. Pat Newman, who is also the principal of Horahora School in Whangārei, is urging the government to rethink Level 3 guidelines for schools.