Flu jabs a must for chronic disease sufferers - Dr Sarah Sciascia

Porirua based GP Dr Sarah Sciascia returned to Tapatahi this morning to talk about vaccinations and COVID-19 protection. Although the flu jab does not cure Coronavirus, Dr Sciascia says that it's still a good idea for those with diabetes, asthma and health disease to get protected.

“It is really important that if you have these chronic conditions you get the flu vaccination," she says.

Addressing the rumours, that the flu jab actually gives you the flu, Dr Sciascia said that when a flu jab comes into the body, the body immediately reacts. The immune system, or as Dr Sciascia says, ' the warriors that need to protect inside your body' start fortifying. This can cause headaches, pain where the jab was administered, and tiredness. This is not the flu, but rather, your body preparing to fight should it come.

“When you get the flu vaccination whānau, it helps you build up your immunity," she says.

“It’s not a live vaccine, so the possibility of it giving you the actual flu is very unlikely."

Moving onto COVID-19 Dr Sciascia said that if you are wearing washable masks that they must be washed regularly.

She advises when masks are removed, that the front of the mask should never be touched.

Masks should be removed starting from the ear - never from the front.