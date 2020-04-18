Flu vaccinations provided at Tokorangi marae, Manawatū - 12:30pm Newsbreak

By Te Ao - Māori News

* Te Tihi o Ruahine are one of many Māori organisations in the Manawatū region providing assistance to the Māori community during this rough time. One of the initiatives they organised was free flu vaccinations, which were offered at Tokorangi marae earlier this week.

*The future of the forestry industry is in great hands since the Prime Minister's announcement that kaimahi may return to work at alert level 3. Tairāwhiti forestry will need another 150 fit and fast tree planters for the planting season.

