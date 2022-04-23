Flypasts to mark Anzac Day across NZ

Credit / New Zealand Defence Force

The Royal New Zealand Air Force will mark Anzac Day with flypasts around much of the country.

The air force heritage flight, number three and five squadrons and central flying school will all conduct a range of flypast activities following routes which cover much of the North Island and some of the South Island, the NZ Defence Force said in a statement Saturday.

Details can be found here and will be updated with any changes over the weekend as far as possible, the statement said.

The defence force says timings are approximate and the flypasts are weather dependent.

"Weather and other factors can lead to changes or cancellation at short notice."