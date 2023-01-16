Focus on opioid addiction in new Otago research

There's so far been no local research on getting those treated with opioids for chronic pain, off the drugs. Photo / K-State Research and Extension

Researchers hope a whānau-focused video series may help support more people off highly addictive opioids, prescribed for chronic pain.

Otago University researchers have received $1.4 million of Health Research Council funding for a programme to help those battling a reliance on the highly addictive drugs.

“Opioids are a group of medicines commonly used for pain relief. They are quite effective short term. However, when used long term – more than six months – their pain-relieving effects wane,” Otago researcher Dr Hemakumar Devan says.

“Instead, there is potential for becoming more sensitive to pain; in some, it may lead to dependency and addiction.”

Māori are more likely to be victims of chronic non-cancer related pain, which affects roughly 20 per cent of the population; preliminary research suggests there may be inequities in opioid prescription for Māori.

Cheryl Davies (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Mutunga ki Te Wharekauri), co-principal investigator for the project says using video, the group will capture and share stories of Māori patients, their whānau and clinicians.

'Safe place for whānau'

“We will gain valuable knowledge from hearing our whānau share their journeys with pain through digital video storytelling.” She says.

“We’ll provide a safe space for whānau to begin sharing their journeys with pain and the harmful effects they felt from long-term prescribing of opioids.”

The programme will use digital storytelling to capture participants’ life before opioid use, the barriers and enablers during opioid reduction, and life after getting off the drug.

“We will also collect clinicians’ stories to capture the challenges they face when facilitating opioid-tapering consultations,” Devan says.

Opioid use took off in the United States in the 1980s and 1990s, developing into a national crisis.

More than 90 Americans die of opioid overdose every day, while more than two million are addicted to the painkillers, according to data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Local research needed

In February 2022, four US companies agreed to pay $26 billion to settle claims they fuelled the crisis by not disclosing how addictive the drugs are.

While opioid tapering is recommended for some long-term users in Aotearoa, Devan says it’s a "complex process" given the associated withdrawal.

Support to get off the drugs is needed, as is more local research, he says.

“Currently, there is no Aotearoa New Zealand research to understand opioid tapering for chronic non-cancer pain.”