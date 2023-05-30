Folau booed at World XV in London

Israel Folau of the World XV celebrates in front of a Rainbow flag after scoring a try during the Killik Cup match between Barbarians and a World XV at Twickenham Stadium on May 28, 2023 in London, England. Photo / David Rogers / Getty Images

Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau has faced boos and jeers from crowds as he lined-up for the World XV against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

Now ex-AB's coach, Steve Hansen is in the firing line for coming to Folau's defense following inescapable audible assault.

Folau, who was dismissed by Rugby Australia in 2019 for posting anti-gay content on social media, scored a try during the match but faced continuous booing whenever he touched the ball.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) displayed a Pride flag at Twickenham, where LGBTQ+ protesters were among the 32,597 spectators in attendance.

Hansen, wearing a pride wristband, acknowledged that he did not share Folau's views but believed in offering him an opportunity for personal growth and change. In his post-match comments.

"We don't necessarily have to agree with each other on our opinions, but you are entitled to have one. You can't be punished for the rest of your life for having an opinion that most of us disagree with. I've always believed that you can't help somebody change by leaving them on the outside." Hansen said.

Hansen's decision to include Folau in the World XV team stirred controversy, but he defended his choice.

"Israel Folau is a very good rugby player. He's world class. And I know by picking him that there will be some people hurt - and I get that. However, I want those people to understand that Israel's belief and views are not ours. And we don't agree with them." Hansen said.

"He's a rugby player first and foremost, and he's been sanctioned. Those sanctions have finished, he's playing rugby, he's probably going to go to the World Cup, so my job is to pick the best team I can pick, and that's what I've done."

Hansen backed the significance of the RFU flying the Pride flag on BBC Sport, pre-match.

"The flag is being brought to the attention of people, and the awareness of why it is there is to support the people that are judged and treated poorly because of who they are." Hansen argued.

"They deserve to be loved and cared for as much as anybody else. If we all did that, it'd be a happy place, wouldn't it? The big lesson there is just to treat everyone with kindness and love."

Since the bust-up with Rugby Australia, Folau switched international allegiance to Tonga.

All expectation is that he will represent the pacific nation in this year's Rugby World Cup in France.